McCarthy was removed from the Diamondbacks' roster ahead of their NL Wild Card Series matchup against Milwaukee on Tuesday due to an oblique injury, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
McCarthy suffered the injury during batting practice ahead of Game 1 and won't be eligible to return until the NLDS should the D-backs advance. Jace Peterson will join the active roster as McCarthy's replacement.
