The Diamondbacks are planning to recall Jake McCarthy from Triple-A Reno on Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

McCarthy was demoted to Reno in late April after hitting just .143 with Arizona to begin the season. He's hit well in the minors since, maintaining a .410 average and .932 OPS while swiping four bags across 22 games. Dominic Fletcher was optioned in a corresponding move, leaving McCarthy as the favorite to be the primary starter in center field.