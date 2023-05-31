McCarthy went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Colorado.

McCarthy's two steals gave him four thefts over the last two games and five since he was recalled from Triple-A Reno. The outfielder, who stole 23 bases in 99 games last season, is 5-for-14 with a walk since rejoining the parent club. He opened the season with an everyday role but was sent down to Reno with a .143 average and .229 OBP. If McCarthy avoids slumps, he'll be a steady supply of steals.

