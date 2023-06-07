McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 10-5 win over Washington.

McCarthy has multiple steals in two straight games and stolen 10 bags in 10 games since being recalled from Triple-A Reno. The outfielder is getting on base with regularity since rejoining the parent club, which could mean a full season's worth of steals. McCarthy had 23 stolen bases over 99 games in 2022.