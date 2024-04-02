McCarthy started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

McCarthy entered the starting lineup for the injured Alek Thomas (hamstring) and scored on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly. All three of McCarthy's plate appearances were against right-handers, and he was pinch-hit for by the switch-hitting Jorge Barrosa when southpaw Victor Gonzalez was throwing for New York. McCarthy and Barrosa could platoon while Thomas is sidelined.