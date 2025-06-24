McCarthy is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Reno, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

While the move isn't official just yet, McCarthy will be promoted to take the place of Corbin Carroll (wrist), who is expected to land on the 10-day injured list. McCarthy will presumably operate as a bench bat after hitting just .073 with three RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored during his first big-league stint of the 2025 campaign, which ended April 19.