McCarthy isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Left-hander JP Sears will toe the slab Friday for the A's, meaning the lefty-hitting McCarthy will head to the bench to begin the game. Randal Grichuk will start in right field instead and bat fifth.
