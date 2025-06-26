McCarthy started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

McCarthy started in right field for both games since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, when Arizona placed Corbin Carroll (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. McCarthy is a potential threat to steal bases, if he can do that with any regularity. During a stint with Arizona earlier this season, he didn't do that, going 3-for-41 (.073) with a .170 on-base percentage. McCarthy performed well at Reno -- he always does -- recording 12 steals with a .401 OBP over 49 games.