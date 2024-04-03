McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.

McCarthy was also picked off/caught stealing in the sixth inning. It was the second consecutive start for McCarthy, as the Diamondbacks navigate an injury to Alek Thomas (hamstring). That the start came against a left-hander (Nestor Cortes) is notable, but Corbin Carroll getting his first night off of the season may have played a role in that decision. McCarthy and Jorge Barrosa, who started in center field Tuesday, are expected to get opportunities while Thomas is sidelined.