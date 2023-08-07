McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

McCarthy registered a pair of steals, upping his season total to 25 in 81 games. That's two more than he had last season in 99 games. The steals were his first in nine games, as the outfielder was mired in a 3-for-20 slump during the previous eight contests.