McCarthy went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Red Sox.

McCarthy tore up Triple-A pitching with a .322/.410/..522 slash line, four home runs, four stolen bases, 17 RBI and 17 runs scored in 22 games over the last month. The outfielder should get a look in an everyday role, either in center field or right field, as long as he can continue his strong hitting following his call-up. At the major-league level this year, he has a .138 batting average, .464 OPS, one homer and three steals through 73 plate appearances, so he still has a ways to go to prove himself again after regressing from last year's breakout campaign.