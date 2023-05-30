McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, two RBI and two stolen bases against Colorado in a 7-5 win Monday.

McCarthy was a key catalyst for the offense near the bottom of the order, knocking in Arizona's first two runs in the second inning and swiping second base on two occasions. The speedy outfielder recently returned from a prolonged stint in the minors and had gone 1-for-8 since his return coming into Monday, so the big performance could be a turning point in his season. McCarthy's sprint speed ranks in the 98th percentile in the majors, making him a legitimate threat to steal any time he reaches base.