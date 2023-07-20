McCarthy went 2-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases in a 5-3 victory versus Atlanta on Wednesday.

McCarthy capitalized on both of his singles in the contest, swiping second base following each hit. It was the sixth time this season that the speedy outfielder has stolen multiple bags in a contest, and he's up to 22 thefts overall, tied for eighth in the majors. McCarthy spent about a month in the minors early in the season following a slow start to the campaign, but he's been outstanding since his return, slashing .306/.382/.410 with a home run, 10 RBI, 22 runs and 20 thefts in 21 attempts over 43 games.