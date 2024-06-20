McCarthy went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases Thursday against the Nationals.
McCarthy collected three singles for his third multi-hit performance in the last four games and his 13th of the season, lifting his batting average to .298 in the process. He also added a couple of steals to lift his season total to 12, while the two runs scored now gives him 25 across 188 plate appearances.
