McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Though most of the lefty-hitting McCarthy's off days come against left-handed pitching, he'll head to the bench Sunday while a right-hander (Luke Weaver) toes the rubber for Cincinnati. Dominic Canzone will pick up his first career start in right field in place of McCarthy, who is slashing .292/.414/.333 with four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in his first eight games out of the All-Star break.