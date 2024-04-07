McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta.

McCarthy got the start against a lefty and delivered early with an RBI-single in the first inning when the Diamondbacks plated six runs. He later delivered a run with a double. Now that Randal Grichuk is off the injured list, McCarthy's opportunities against left-handers may dry up. Grichuk, fresh off the injured list, made his season debut Saturday but served as the designated hitter in what was likely a soft re-entry before he gets work in the field. At some point, Alek Thomas (hamstring) will return, which will cut into McCarthy's playing time.