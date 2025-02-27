Montgomery (finger) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and plans to throw another one Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
If Montgomery comes out of Friday's session without issue, the next step will be facing live hitters on the backfields before entering a game setting.
