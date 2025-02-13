Imaging revealed a strain in Montgomery's left index finger Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Diamondbacks don't seem too concerned about Montgomery's finger, but they'll hold off on having him throw for now and see how he feels in a few days. The 32-year-old southpaw also reported shedding 20 to 25 pounds over the offseason, determined to bounce back from a 2024 campaign that was easily the worst of his career.