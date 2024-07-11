Montgomery (knee) could be ready for Arizona's road trip immediately following the All-Star break, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Montgomery is set for a bullpen session Friday, which follows his return to mound work Tuesday. Manager Torey Lovullo didn't give a specific timeline for Montgomery's return, though it seems that he will be able to forego a rehab assignment.
