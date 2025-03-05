Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Montgomery (finger) will pitch in a game Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Lovullo didn't specify whether Montgomery's appearance would come in a Cactus League contest versus the Angels or a minor-league game, but either way it's a big step forward for the southpaw. Montgomery has been limited this spring by a left index finger strain and his late start could eliminate any chance he had of breaking into the Diamondbacks' Opening Day rotation.
