Montgomery (finger) is scheduled to have a throwing session Tuesday or Wednesday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
The left-hander was diagnosed with a strain of his left index finger Thursday and has been shut down for a few days, but he's expected to be back throwing soon. Montgomery should have enough time to be fully built up for the start of the regular season if he can avoid setbacks.
