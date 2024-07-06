Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Montgomery (knee) will begin throwing off flat ground Saturday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lovullo noted that Montgomery is still dealing with a bit of inflammation in his right knee, but the team believes he'll be in good enough condition to throw. Assuming all goes well Saturday, the 31-year-old southpaw will likely be given the green light to begin throwing off a mound within the next several days.