Share Video

Link copied!

Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Montgomery (knee) will begin throwing off flat ground Saturday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lovullo noted that Montgomery is still dealing with a bit of inflammation in his right knee, but the team believes he'll be in good enough condition to throw. Assuming all goes well Saturday, the 31-year-old southpaw will likely be given the green light to begin throwing off a mound within the next several days.

More News