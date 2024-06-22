The Diamondbacks recalled Herrera from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

A thumb injury forced Gabriel Moreno onto the 10-day injured list Saturday, so Herrera will join the active roster to give the D-backs some security behind the plate. The 27-year-old backstop has slashed .260/.351/.362 with 19 RBI in 149 plate appearances with Reno this season, and he figures to serve as the backup to Tucker Barnhart while Moreno is out.