Herrera could face competition as the primary catcher with the Diamondbacks expected to sign veteran backstop James McCann, MLB.com reports.

Herrera has started six of the last seven games since Arizona placed Gabriel Moreno (hand) on the 10-day injured list. The Diamondbacks' catchers are a combined 4-for-23 during that stretch, and Herrera is batting .176 this season. The 35-year-old McCann may not know Arizona's pitchers as intimately as Herrera, but he has vast experience handling pitchers and in-game strategy while bringing more pop to the position.