Herrera started at catcher for the injured Carson Kelly (abdomen) and went 1-for-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over Colorado.
Kelly was a late scratch but was not placed on the injury list. Herrera, whose .120 batting average is slightly better than Kelly's .105, will fill in for as long as Kelly needs. Daulton Varsho moves up to backup catcher in the meantime.
