Herrera will be on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Carson Kelly's fractured forearm has cleared the path for Gabriel Moreno to open the 2023 season as the primary catcher in Arizona, and for Herrera to back him up. Herrera is considered a strong defender, but the 26-year-old batted just .189/.250/.207 over his first 47 major-league games in 2022.