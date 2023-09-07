Herrera will be optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With the D-backs claiming Seby Zavala off waivers from the White Sox on Wednesday, Herrera will be sent back to the minors to avoid carrying three catchers on the active roster. The 26-year-old is slashing just .202/.296/.245 across 113 plate appearances in the majors this year, and will likely remain in Triple-A to conclude the season.