Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Herrera owns a .457 OPS at the big-league level this season, so Arizona decided to send him down and replace him on the roster with Cooper Hummel. Herrera was working as the backup catcher behind Carson Kelly, and that role will now likely be filled by Daulton Varsho.
