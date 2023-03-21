Herrera could figure into the catching mix for Arizona after Carson Kelly (forearm) was removed from Monday's Cactus League game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly, projected as Arizona's primary catcher, was hit by a pitch Monday, and the prognosis is pending. He joined presumed backup Gabriel Moreno (hand) on the shelf, although recent reporting suggests it's a minor injury. That leaves Herrera as the healthiest catcher on the 40-man roster. He appeared in 47 games last season, posting a .189/.250/.207 line over 124 plate appearances.