Herrera went 0-for-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Herrera made a second straight start at catcher, as Daulton Varsho (shoulder) was unavailable after getting hit by a pitch during Friday's contest. Varsho was in the original lineup Saturday but was then scratched. That suggests he's close to returning and Herrera's days as the primary catcher may end soon.
