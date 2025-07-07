Herrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Herrera and James McCann have now made four starts apiece behind the plate over the Diamondbacks' last eight games, but the playing time could eventually tilt in the latter catcher's favor. Since he signed with Arizona on June 23, McCann has posted a 1.259 OPS over five games, while Herrera has slashed just .176/.300/.176 over that same period.