Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Idle Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
Herrera and James McCann have now made four starts apiece behind the plate over the Diamondbacks' last eight games, but the playing time could eventually tilt in the latter catcher's favor. Since he signed with Arizona on June 23, McCann has posted a 1.259 OPS over five games, while Herrera has slashed just .176/.300/.176 over that same period.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Resting for series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Facing competition•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Taking over as No. 1 catcher•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Filling in for resting Moreno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Fills in Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Drawing Sunday's start•