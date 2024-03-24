The Diamondbacks optioned Herrera to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Herrera's demotion signals that Tucker Barnhart has likely won the Diamondbacks' backup catching job. The 27-year-old Herrera should still be the first catcher in line for a call-up to the big-league roster if either Gabriel Moreno or Barnhart is forced to miss time at any point in 2024.