The Diamondbacks optioned Herrera to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Herrera's demotion signals that Tucker Barnhart has likely won the Diamondbacks' backup catching job. The 27-year-old Herrera should still be the first catcher in line for a call-up to the big-league roster if either Gabriel Moreno or Barnhart is forced to miss time at any point in 2024.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Will have competition•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Heading back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Loses work to Moreno•