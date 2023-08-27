Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Herrera had supplanted Carson Kelly as Arizona's No. 1 catcher in early August, but even though Kelly has since been released, Herrera has lost hold of his spot atop the depth chart after Gabriel Moreno was activated from the injured list Aug. 13. He'll sit out for the fifth time in six games while Moreno gets another turn behind the dish.