Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herrera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Cardinals, SI.com reports.
Herrera will rest his legs Saturday after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win. James McCann will replace him as Arizona's catcher and bat seventh.
