Herrera hurt his ankle while running out an infield hit during the seventh inning of Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Herrera remained in the game, and manager Torey Lovullo said the catcher twisted the ankle but was fine. In other Herrera-related news, Daulton Varsho, who was held out of the starting lineup Saturday and Sunday with a shoulder injury, entered the game as a pinch hitter and is expected to be ready to resume on-field duties Monday against Atlanta.