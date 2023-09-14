Arizona optioned Herrera to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Gabriel Moreno was activated from the paternity list Thursday and Seby Zavala will stay on as his backup. Herrera, 26, has slashed just .208/.296/.257 in 120 major-league plate appearances this season.
