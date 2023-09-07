Arizona optioned Herrera to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Seby Zavala, who was claimed off waivers from the White Sox on Wednesday, will step in as the new backup to starting catcher Gabriel Moreno. Herrera has slashed just .212/.301/.263 in 118 plate appearances this season with the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Heading back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Loses work to Moreno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Sits Sunday, but serving as top catcher•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Brought up from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Moves down to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Returns to lineup•