Herrera was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason Thursday.
Since the Diamondbacks didn't provide a reason for placing Herrera on the IL, he's likely on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Grayson Greiner's contract was selected Thursday to provide additional depth behind the dish.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Fills in for Kelly•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Splitting work with Carson Kelly•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Wins backup job•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Contract selected by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Returns from suspension•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Popped with 50-game suspension•