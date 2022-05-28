Herrera started at catcher and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

This was Herrera's first start since being activated off the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week, and he could be making a few more. Daulton Varsho, the club's primary catcher who served as the designated hitter Friday, left the game with a shoulder injury. Herrera is slashing .182/.265/.205 over 19 games in his first stint in the majors.