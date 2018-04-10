Herrera has been suspended for 50-games without pay after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine and Oxilofrine, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Herrera will begin serving the suspension immediately, keeping him sidelined through May. The 21-year-old is currently on Low-A Kane County's roster, where he hit a lackluster .208/.261/.290 across 58 games in 2017.