Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Popped with 50-game suspension
Herrera has been suspended for 50-games without pay after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine and Oxilofrine, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Herrera will begin serving the suspension immediately, keeping him sidelined through May. The 21-year-old is currently on Low-A Kane County's roster, where he hit a lackluster .208/.261/.290 across 58 games in 2017.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...