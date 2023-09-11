Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Herrera will give the Diamondbacks another option at catcher after Gabriel Moreno (personal) was placed on the paternity list Monday. In 118 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Herrera has hit .212 with no home runs and one stolen base.
