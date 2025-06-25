default-cbs-image
Herrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After starting in eight of the Diamondbacks' last nine games, Herrera will receive a breather for the day game following a night game. Though he's been operating as the Diamondbacks' No. 1 catcher since Gabriel Moreno (finger) landed on the injured list last Thursday, Herrera could end up settling into a timeshare with the newly signed James McCann once McCann gets more acclimated with the Arizona pitching staff. McCann will make his team debut behind the dish Wednesday, forming a battery with starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

