Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Resting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
After starting in three of the Diamondbacks' previous four games, Herrera will get a breather for the series opener. James McCann will handle catching duties Monday for Arizona.
