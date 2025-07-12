Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herrera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Angels.
After collecting a base hit and an RBI in each of his last two starts, Herrera will step out of the starting nine Saturday while James McCann catches for Zac Gallen and bats seventh.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Idle Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Resting for series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Facing competition•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Taking over as No. 1 catcher•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Filling in for resting Moreno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Fills in Tuesday•