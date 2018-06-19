Herrera (suspension) was reinstated from the inactive list Sunday and has served as the designated hitter the last two games for short-season Hillsboro, going 0-for-6 in those contests.

Herrera appeared in one game for Low-A Kane County earlier this season before getting hit with a 50-game suspension for a positive drug test. Now that he's served the ban, the 21-year-old should play regularly with the short-season club, with an eye on eventually earning a promotion back to the Midwest League affiliate.