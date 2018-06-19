Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Returns from suspension
Herrera (suspension) was reinstated from the inactive list Sunday and has served as the designated hitter the last two games for short-season Hillsboro, going 0-for-6 in those contests.
Herrera appeared in one game for Low-A Kane County earlier this season before getting hit with a 50-game suspension for a positive drug test. Now that he's served the ban, the 21-year-old should play regularly with the short-season club, with an eye on eventually earning a promotion back to the Midwest League affiliate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart