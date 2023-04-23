Herrera (head) is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Herrera was removed from Wednesday's 14-5 loss to the Cardinals after taking a foul ball off his helmet, but he'll be back in action for Sunday's series finale while No. 1 backstop Gabriel Moreno gets a day off. Starting pitcher Drey Jameson will form a battery with Herrera.