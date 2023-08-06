Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Though he'll be on the bench for the series finale, Herrera appears to have moved ahead of Carson Kelly on the depth chart at catcher after being called up from Triple-A Reno on July 23 as a replacement for the injured Gabriel Moreno (shoulder). Herrera has started behind the dish in seven of the last 11 games but has mustered a lowly .296 OPS.
