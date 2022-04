Herrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Herrera will take a seat for the series finale, as No. 1 backstop Carson Kelly checks back into the Arizona lineup. Though Kelly remains atop the depth chart, his ongoing struggles at the dish have opened the door for Herrera to push for a larger share of the catching duties. Herrera and Kelly have now alternated turns behind the dish over the last seven games.