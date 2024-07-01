Herrera will become Arizona's backup catcher after the team designated Tucker Barnhart for assignment Sunday, Arizona Sports reports.
Herrera will serve as the backup to Gabriel Moreno (thumb), who is expected to be activated ahead of Tuesday's series-opener against the Dodgers. Herrera has not been impactful on offense over parts of three seasons with the Diamondbacks, posting a combined OPS of .497.
