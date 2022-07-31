Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Herrera had started two of the Diamondbacks' previous three contests, but he's still the team's clear No. 2 catcher on the depth chart behind Carson Kelly, who re-enters the lineup for the series finale. Unless he enters Sunday's contest off the bench, Herrera will finish July with a .150/.261/.150 slash line.
